Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8%

DG opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.