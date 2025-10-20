International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

