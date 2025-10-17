Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 636 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

