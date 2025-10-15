SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 13.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $58,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $81.53.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

