RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $217.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $230.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.41 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $5,522,558.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,163.50. The trade was a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $1,921,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,853.80. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,893 shares of company stock worth $132,718,279. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

