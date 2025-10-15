Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.