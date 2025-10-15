Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.13. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

