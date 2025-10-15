Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

