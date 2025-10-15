iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

