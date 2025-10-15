Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

