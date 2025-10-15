JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $218.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

