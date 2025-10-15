Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 83 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

