Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $515,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sprinklr makes up 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $286,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 695,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,450.75. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,565 shares of company stock worth $3,629,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.