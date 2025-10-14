Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $557.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,024.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.