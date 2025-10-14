TD Asset Management Inc Sells 197,375 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $417,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4%

VRSK stock opened at $242.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.78 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

