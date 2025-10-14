Wealth Architects LLC Invests $202,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.73 and its 200-day moving average is $497.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $571.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.76.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

