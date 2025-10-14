T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of TROW opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

