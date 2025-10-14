Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,796,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the quarter. Progress Software comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $114,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Progress Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.
Insider Activity at Progress Software
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software
Progress Software Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progress Software
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Congress Is Buying Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Earnings
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.