Cwm LLC Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

