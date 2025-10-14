Eastern Bank Has $40,000 Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the sale, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. The trade was a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

