Edmp Inc. Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $227,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $3,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

