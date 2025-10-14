LRI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,681,000 after purchasing an additional 813,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $72,800,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of CAVA opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

