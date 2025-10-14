Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 6,525 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $102,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Waters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.56.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $336.83 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

