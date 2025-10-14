L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 357.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $293.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

