Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

