Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $85,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

