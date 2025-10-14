RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 447.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

