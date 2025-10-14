Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

