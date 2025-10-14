Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 219.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $2,440,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $408.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $397.12 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.71.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

