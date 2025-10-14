RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

