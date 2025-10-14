Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.