iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS is Equitable Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,288 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $42,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

IXUS stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

