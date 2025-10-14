iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

