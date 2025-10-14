Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $111.79.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

