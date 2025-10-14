Community Bank N.A. Acquires 255 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,850,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

