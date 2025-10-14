Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Sold by Galilei Investment Office LLP

Galilei Investment Office LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Galilei Investment Office LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after buying an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

