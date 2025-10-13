Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

