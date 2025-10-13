Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 613,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 6.0%

HAL opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zephirin Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.