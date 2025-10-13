Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 618.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

