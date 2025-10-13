Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after buying an additional 497,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after buying an additional 634,938 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

