Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 160,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $44.96 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

