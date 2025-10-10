Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 132 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $205.97 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

