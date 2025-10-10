SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Holdings Lowered by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,952,000 after buying an additional 579,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

