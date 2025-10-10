Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,238 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,781,000 after purchasing an additional 703,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 509,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,868,000 after purchasing an additional 373,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

HELO stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.