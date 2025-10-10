Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 2,686 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

