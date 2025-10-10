VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT Stake Boosted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $778,000. First Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,002,000.

Shares of SMOT opened at $36.01 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $400.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

