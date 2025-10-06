Head-To-Head Comparison: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) versus Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $396.21, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corpay is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20% Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Corpay and Tenet Fintech Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.97 billion 5.13 $1.00 billion $14.72 19.61 Tenet Fintech Group $2.03 million 9.64 -$40.85 million ($0.32) -0.25

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corpay beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

