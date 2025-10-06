Ameriflex Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Ameriflex Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 154,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

