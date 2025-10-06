Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Raised by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,606 shares of company stock valued at $76,188,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Tesla stock opened at $429.83 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.