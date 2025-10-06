Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $219.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

